MTV's VMAs Most Social TV Event Since Super Bowl

MTV’s VMA telecast Sunday night generated 40.1 million total social media interactions, according to Nielsen's Social Content Ratings, making it the most social event of the year other than the Super Bowl.

Activity across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter about the annual video music awards show was up 134% from last year, making it the most social awards program of the past two years.

Lady Gaga was a masked winner (Image credit: MTV)

The VMAs’ 40.1 million interactions was 5% shy of the 43.9 million generated by the Super Bowl. It also nearly doubled the Grammys (24.9 million), doubled the Oscars (20.6 million) and dominated the Golden Globes (12.7 million).

Among other big events this year, the NFL Draft drew 30 million interactions and the State of the Union address had 14.1 million.

The VMAs were simulcast across a bunch of ViacomCBS cable networks and The CW.

TV ratings were not available yet.

The 2020 VMAs were shown live from New York, hosted by Keke Palmer. Lady Gaga performed with Ariana Grande and was awarded the first Tricon Award for being a music star, award-winning actor and fashion icon..

The telecast was dedicated to Chadwick Boseman and featured performances by The Weeknd, DaBaby, Miley Cyrus, Maluma, BTS, Doja Cat, CNCO and Black Eyed Peas featuring Nicky Jam and Tyga.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the 2020 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.

Official sponsors of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards include Burger King, Chime Banking, Coors Light, Extra gum and Pepsi.