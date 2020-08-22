CW Joins Viacom Channels Carrying MTV’s VMAs

In a move borne partly of corporate synergy, The CW Network will be carrying MTV’s 2020 VMAs on August 30.

The CW, a joint venture of AT&T and ViacomCBS, became one of MTV’s siblings when Viacom and CBS merged last year.

Like most things on linear TV, ratings for the VMAs have been eroding. To reach more potential viewers, Viacom began simucasting the award shows on its other cable networks.

This year, the VMAs will appear on 11 ViacomCBS brands in addition to The CW.

A 90-minute VMA pre-show will appear only on MTV

The VMAs will be hosted by Keke Palmer from New York City. The show will feature performances by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Maluma and CNCO, with more to be announced.