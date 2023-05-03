NewFronts: Disney Working With Innovid To Measure Addressable Ad Results

The Walt Disney Co. said it is working with Innovid to measure consumer outcomes resulting from campaigns that run across Disney’s addressable footprint.

The effort will start by looking at digital and connected TV inventory on Hulu.

While Disney has largely stuck with Nielsen in terms of overall currency for ad deals and has avoided joining other media companies in the Joint Industry Committee on measurement, it is working with a number of companies measuring specific parts of their ad business.

In a deal announced at the NewFronts on Wednesday, Innovid’s converged TV measurement platform, InnovidXP, is integrating with Disney Advertising’s first-party audience graph to provide advertisers with insights. Through a customized dashboard, buyers will gain more visibility into how the inventory they purchase is performing.

National and local advertisers will have the tools and insights they need to improve campaign strategy and achieve their goals while buying premium connected TV and streaming inventory, the companies said.

The arrangement marks the first time the audience graph is being used to ensure scale and accuracy of measurement.

Disney had worked with TVSqured before TVSquared was acquired by Innovid..