Disney Plus’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Jumps To Top of Power Score Rankings

Disney Plus’s new Marvel series Secret Invasion was the top series in TVision’s Power Score ranking of connected TV shows for the week of June 19.

Another new entry, Season 6 of Black Mirror on Netflix, opened at No. 3 on the list.

Rounding out the top five were Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty, Apple TV Plus’s Ted Lasso and Season 1 of Suits, now on Netflix.

Oher new programs among the Top 20 were Amazon Prime’s I’m a Virgo, Peacock’s Based on a True Story, Apple TV Plus’s The Crowded Room and Season 2 of Suits on Netflix.

Netflix has six series on the list; Apple TV Plus had five.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across more than 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.