Apple’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Tops In TVision Power Score Rankings For 3d-Straight Week
Paramount Plus’ ‘The Family Stallone’ opens in third slot
As it nears the end of its third season, Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso remained at the top of the table for a third-straight week according to TVision’s Power Score rankings for the week of May 22.
Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel rose to the second position from No. 4 a week ago while The Family Stallone, new on Paramount Plus, opened as No 3.
Another new show, Disney Plus’ American Born Chinese was No. 4 and Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty rounded out the top five.
Other shows new to the top 20 included FUBAR on Netflix; Primo, another Freevee series; The Ultimatum: Queer Love from Netflix and Season 7 of Queer Eye on Netflix..
Netflix had eight shows in the Top 20.
The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.
TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform, or the program’s release schedule.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.