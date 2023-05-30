Arnold's 'FUBAR' Flippin' Average By Any Reckoning -- Netflix Weekly Rankings For May 22-28

FUBAR, the Netflix original action comedy/drama series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a soon-to-retire CIA operative who gets sucked back into the life, produced nearly 90 million hours of streaming on Netflix's global platform in its first four days of release.

That was good enough to rank as the No. 1 show in all of subscription streaming for the week of May 22-28.

It wasn't a floundering opening by any means, but it wasn't the solid one you might expect from a show led by the greatest action movie star of his generation. With all eight episodes of FUBAR dropping on May 25, the original series garnered only the fourth best audience performance of the year for a new Netflix series.

Consider that Netflix's The Night Agent, another espionage thriller starring relative newcomer Gabriel Basso, opened to 168.7 million streaming hours in March.

Then again, Schwarzenegger is 75, and hasn't had a serious hit since Terminator 3 two decades ago.

For Arnold, whose legacy (cinematic, anyway) is beyond secure, there's no shame here. Even LeBron is slowing down a little.

(Image credit: Netflix)

