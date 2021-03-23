Disney Plus Premier Access Gets 'Cruella,' 'Black Widow' Same Time as Theaters

'Black Widow' will stream on Disney Plus Premium Access at the same time it opens in theaters

The Walt Disney Co. said that two of its most anticipated upcoming films, Cruella and Black Widow, will be available to Disney Plus subscribers for an extra charge via Premier Access at the same time they open in theaters.

Disney and Pixar’s Luca will be released exclusively on Disney Plus on June 18.

With the pandemic, media companies have been juggling how to release their films. Many titles have been used to jump start streaming services, including Disney Plus, AT&T’s HBO Max and ViacomCBS’s Paramount Plus.

Disney has been taking a film-by-film strategy, with some films being simultaneously released online and in theaters and other going straight to Disney Plus. Most recently, Raya and The Last Dragon was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus’s premium access, where it costs an extra $30. Disney put Pixar’s Soul on Disney Plus free for subscribers.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

The live action film Cruella is being released May 28 and Marvel’s Black Widow comes out July 9.

Disney also announced new release dates for some of its other films.