Disney+ Adds Distribution With Amazon, Samsung, LG

The Walt Disney Co. that when its Disney+ streaming service launches next week, it will be available via additional distributors, including Amazon Fire, Samsung and LG.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the new distribution deals during the company’s earnings call with analysts Thursday. Previously announced distributors include Apple, Google, Microsoft, Sony and Roku.

Iger also announced that Disney+ will be launching in European markets, including the U.K., France, Germany and Spain in March.

The service has been tested in the Netherlands, Iger said. “It was well-received by users,” he said, with its content connecting with male and female viewers, as well as adults and children.

Iger said that Disney+ is being launched with an “unprecedented” marketing campaign using all of the company’s existing connections with consumers. “We’re all in with this strategic initiative,” he said. The goal is to “ launch big and scale fast.”

Another Disney streaming service, ESPN+ has not reached the 3.5 million subscriber level.

Hulu will be adding an FX on Hulu segment, Iger said. FX shows will be available on demand on Hulu after they appear on the linear cable network

FX on Hulu will launch in March.

FX is also working on four original series for FX on Hulu, with stars including Kate Blanchette, Kate Mara, Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. The series are entitled Dev, Mrs. America, A Teacher and The Old Man.

“We’re excited to become the official streaming home to the award-winning current and legacy series that FX has produced over nearly two decades, as well as brand-new original series that will be exclusive to Hulu subscribers – all available through ‘FX on Hulu.’” said Hulu CEO Randy Freer in a separate announcement. “FX has solidified its position as a premium brand that consumers are passionate about, and we can’t wait to bring its valuable content offering to our customers, all in one place.”

FX on Hulu will feature every season of more than 40 FX original series spanning the past 17 years.

“We’re thrilled to have Hulu as our streaming partner with the creation of FX on Hulu, which will be the best and most complete representation of the FX brand, finally putting us on equal footing with competitors like HBO,” said John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions.

“This will allow us to expand FX’s original programming lineup and to reach Hulu’s growing audience of young and highly engaged subscribers, whom we believe will love these shows. We are more committed than ever to quality over quantity, with our primary focus on excellence that can cut through the clutter at a time of unprecedented consumer choice," Landgraf said. "This is a game-changing opportunity for FX, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey with Randy and his great Hulu team.”

FX had launched its own ad-free premium service, FX+ in 2017, but that was shut down after FX was acquired by Disney.