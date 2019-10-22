Verizon Giving Customers 12 Months of Disney+ Free

Verizon said it will be offering its customers 12 months of the the new streaming service Disney+ for free.

Verizon is looking to get a jump on rival AT&T, which acquired Time Warner and plans to launch its own streaming video service, HBO Max next year.

Verizon said its unlimited wireless customers will be getting the free Disney+, along with new Fios home internet and 5G home internet customers.

“The launch of Disney+ kicks off a new era of streaming for The Walt Disney Company, bringing nearly a century’s worth of content from our iconic studios to consumers directly,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman, Direct-to-Consumer & International, The Walt Disney Company. “We’re excited to share this moment with Verizon and bring Disney+ to the millions of customers across its award-winning wireless network.”

Disney+ is set to launch Nov. 12 with content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

At launch, Verizon customers can activate their Disney+ subscription and start streaming on a wide selection of mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.