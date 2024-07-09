Dish Media Rolls Out Pause Ads on Sling TV

An example of a pause ad on Sling TV

Dish Media said it has launched pause ads on Sling TV, its virtual multichannel video program distributor (vMVPD).

Pause ads put a sponsor’s message on the screen when the viewer pauses live or on-demand content.

The pause ad format has proved popular on streaming services such as Hulu, Peacock, Roku and Amazon Prime Video.

Dish Media said that pause ads give advertisers an opportunity to engage with audiences in a clutter-free environment with 100% share of voice.

Pause ads appear 10 seconds after a viewer-initiated pause and disappear when content is resumed, ensuring a seamless and non-intrusive viewing experience.

Sling TV's version of the pause ads gives advertisers the flexibility to use video content or static graphics in their creative executions. Advertisers can also insert a QR code, making it easy for viewers to access more information or buy the product..

“We are always looking to provide advertisers with the most effective, full-funnel ad solutions," Tom Fochetta, senior VP at Dish Media, said. “Pause Ads introduce an additional opportunity for advertisers to lean into our first-party data and Sling TV’s robust targeting capabilities to create highly compelling and interactive ad experiences.”