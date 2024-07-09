Dish Media Rolls Out Pause Ads on Sling TV
vMVPD matches similar offerings by ad-supported streaming services
Dish Media said it has launched pause ads on Sling TV, its virtual multichannel video program distributor (vMVPD).
Pause ads put a sponsor’s message on the screen when the viewer pauses live or on-demand content.
The pause ad format has proved popular on streaming services such as Hulu, Peacock, Roku and Amazon Prime Video.
Dish Media said that pause ads give advertisers an opportunity to engage with audiences in a clutter-free environment with 100% share of voice.
Also Read: Dish Media Engages BrightLine for Interactive Ads on Sling TV
Pause ads appear 10 seconds after a viewer-initiated pause and disappear when content is resumed, ensuring a seamless and non-intrusive viewing experience.
Sling TV's version of the pause ads gives advertisers the flexibility to use video content or static graphics in their creative executions. Advertisers can also insert a QR code, making it easy for viewers to access more information or buy the product..
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
“We are always looking to provide advertisers with the most effective, full-funnel ad solutions," Tom Fochetta, senior VP at Dish Media, said. “Pause Ads introduce an additional opportunity for advertisers to lean into our first-party data and Sling TV’s robust targeting capabilities to create highly compelling and interactive ad experiences.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.