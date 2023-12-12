Dish Media Engages BrightLine for Interactive Ads on Sling TV

Dish Media said it is working with BrightLine to enable interactive advertising units in Dish’s Sling TV streaming service.

BrightLine is bringing new advanced advertising products to the party, with In-Stream Interactive and Dynamic Addressable units.

The interactive ads can run in live and on-demand inventory.

"As a leading streaming platform, our goal is to provide our Slingadvertisers with the most effective, full-funnel ad solutions that allow for optimal targeting," Dish Media VP, sales Dave Antonelli said. “Our first-party subscriber data coupled with Brightline's suite of personalized ad experiences is another opportunity for our brand partners to achieve better attribution and guide consumers further down the marketing funnel.”

According to a recent study by BrightLine, dynamic CTV ad inventory delivered a 126% purchase attribution rate and a 3.5% lift in purchase intent.

“There’s a growing appetite for dynamic ad units that allow advertisers to engage directly with their audience and deliver more than a traditional TV commercial,” said Michael Bologna, chief accelerator at BrightLine. “We’ve partnered with Dish Media to expand the possibilities for CTV advertisers and provide viewers with the most dynamic, effective and measurable ad experience available.”