Samsung Ads Working With BrightLine on Interactive CTV Ads

Samsung Ads said it is working with BrightLine to expand its interactive and shoppable advertising capabilities on connected TV.

The relationship is designed to make Samsung’s CTV advertising more focused on outcomes.

Samsung Ads will utilize BrightLine’s new dynamic ad units, which allow for live and personalized ads, the addition of scrollable branded carousels, on-screen polls and trivia experiences.

“CTV advertising has been about delivering the solutions brands need to achieve measurable results,“ Samsung Ads VP of ad sales & operations Michael Scott said. “Today, we’ve evolved to a point where CTV is now capable of delivering results beyond simply reach and awareness. With BrightLine’s advanced capabilities, advertisers are now able to engage consumers in a real-time dialogue and exchange for the first time on Samsung Smart TVs, opening a whole new world of possibilities for brands.”

BrightLine’s proprietary, TV-first interactive ad suite plugs seamlessly into Samsung’s user interface and smart TV operating system, the companies said.

"BrightLine is helping partners like Samsung Ads deliver on the promise and potential of truly dynamic CTV ad experiences,” Mike Bologna, BrightLine’s chief accelerator, said. “Now that Smart TVs have become so much more than just a vehicle for video consumption, these new ad units provide opportunities for audiences to engage and take action directly from their screen, complementing the rich Samsung connected ecosystem.”