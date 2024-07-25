Dermot Mulroney Will Play Chief on NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’

Dermot Mulroney has been cast as Chief Dom Pascal in the upcoming season of Chicago Fire on NBC. Season 13 begins September 25.

Also in the cast are Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon.

Mulroney’s film credits include Anyone But You, Blackwater Lane, the Scream franchise, My Best Friend’s Wedding and Young Guns. His TV work includes Station 19, Arrested Development, The Righteous Gemstones and Shameless, and guest turns on Friends and New Girl. He will be on the upcoming Starz series The Hunting Wives.

Chicago Fire executive producers are Dick Wolf, Andrea Newman, Matt Whitney, Reza Tabrizi and Peter Jankowski.

The show is produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Wednesdays in the fall will feature Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on NBC.