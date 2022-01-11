‘Station 19’ Gets Sixth Season on ABC

ABC has renewed Station 19 for season six. Krista Vernoff, executive producer and showrunner, will continue to helm the drama, a spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy.

Station 19 follows a group of Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line.

“The latest series, from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders,” said ABC.

ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for season 19 earlier in the week.

“The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

The series was created by Stacy McKee.

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe,” said Vernoff. “I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19! It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

Station 19 averages a 2.17 rating among adults 18-49 this season, according to ABC, after 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz.

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers executive produce alongside Vernoff.

Station 19 is produced by ABC Signature. ■