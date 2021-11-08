‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Cross Over on ABC Nov. 11

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy offer viewers a crossover event as the shows return to the ABC schedule Nov. 11. An episode of Station 19 called Things We Lost in the Fire sees Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, Vic reckoning with her feelings about commitment, Andy taking refuge at Dean’s home and caring for Pruitt, and Dean considering a potential career opportunity. Meanwhile, an explosion rips apart a neighborhood in Seattle.

That’s on at 8 p.m. ET.

At 9 p.m. it’s Grey’s. Bottle Up and Explode! sees the doctors spring into action after the explosion. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the blast, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face.

Station 19 is in season five. The cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe and Grey Damon.

Grey’s Anatomy is in season 18. The cast includes Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Kevin McKidd.

Both shows started their seasons Sept. 30.