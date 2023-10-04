Starz Greenlights Drama Series ‘The Hunting Wives’

Starz will develop a new drama series, The Hunting Wives, based on a novel by May Cobb.

The series, executive produced by Cobb and Rebecca Cutter (Hightown), follows the story of Sophie O’Neil and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep red East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Banks‘s irresistible charms — and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder, said the network.

Starz’s development of The Hunting Wives comes on the heels of its decision to cancel its drama series Heels Run The World and Blindspotting, as well as its decision not to go ahead with the development of drama series The Venery of Samantha Bird.

Erwin Stoff (Starz’s The Serpent Queen) will serve as executive producer along with Cobb and Cutter, according to the network.

“The Hunting Wives is a juicy, suspenseful and sultry thrill-ride,” Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue to work with Rebecca and Erwin on this propulsive series that perfectly complements Starz's slate of edgy, female-forward premium content.”