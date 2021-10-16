Content Spotlight: 'Hightown' Creator Rebecca Perry Cutter Discusses Crime Series’ Second Season
By MCN Staff
Sophomore campaign follows incidents in Cape Cod amid opioid epidemic
Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators.
Multichannel News senior content producer, programming R. Thomas Umstead talks to Hightown creator and writer Rebecca Perry Cutter about the Starz drama series’ second season, as well as future projects from the former Gotham and The Mentalist writer.
