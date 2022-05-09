Content Spotlight: Glenn Close, Niv Sultan Lead Apple TV Plus's 'Tehran' Into Second Season

Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators.

Multichannel News Senior Content Producer R. Thomas Umstead sits down with actresses Niv Sultan and Glenn Close to discuss the second season of Apple TV Plus’s original drama series Tehran, which debuts on the streaming service May 6. Close also weighs in on Paramount Plus’s reimagining of one of her biggest films, Fatal Attraction.