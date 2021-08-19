Starz Renews ‘Hightown’ for Second Season
Drama series to return Oct. 17
Starz has renewed its original crime drama Hightown for a second season, the network announced Thursday during its virtual TCA Summer Press Tour presentation.
The 10-episode series will launch its sophomore campaign Oct. 17, and follows lead character Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) -- now a police officer -- who is thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding Cape Cod, according to network officials. Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior, said Starz.
Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood return in their previous roles for the second season, with guest star appearances from Luis Guzman, Jona Xiao and Crystal Lee Brown.
Hightown is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Ellen H. Schwartz.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.