Starz Renews ‘Hightown’ for Second Season

Starz has renewed its original crime drama Hightown for a second season, the network announced Thursday during its virtual TCA Summer Press Tour presentation.

The 10-episode series will launch its sophomore campaign Oct. 17, and follows lead character Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) -- now a police officer -- who is thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding Cape Cod, according to network officials. Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior, said Starz.

Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood return in their previous roles for the second season, with guest star appearances from Luis Guzman, Jona Xiao and Crystal Lee Brown.

Hightown is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Ellen H. Schwartz.