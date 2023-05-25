Starz’s ‘Run The World’ Returns May 26 (Interview)

Starz will continue to follow the lives of three female friends from Harlem in the second season of its comedy series Run The World, debuting May 26.

The series' eight-episode, sophomore campaign stars Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid as 30-something Black women trying to balance careers and relationships as they pursue their dreams of world domination, according to the network. The series also stars Stephen Bishop, Tosin Moronfunhola and Erika Alexander.

Alexander, who starred in the 1990s Fox sitcom Living Single, said her character Barb – a successful editor and confidant to the younger women in the series – helps bridge the gap between generations on the show.

“I’m hanging out with [the girls] and having a generational conversation that I think is now evolving,” she said. “Barb has a lot to offer because she’s already arrived. [The show writers] are writing for people who want to have a longer conversation about not only relationships, but who you see yourself as.”

In Run the World's second season, series executive producers Leigh Davenport, Yvette Lee Bowser and Rachelle Williams-BenAry continue to showcase the nuances of how women relate to one another on the road to success, according to Alexander.

“They had a really wonderful intention to create a conversation between women about healthy relationships and what it means to have ambition and go for your career dreams – and also what it means when you don’t meet them,” she said.