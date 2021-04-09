Starz Offers First Look at ‘Run The World’

Starz has released the official trailer for its original comedy series Run the World, which will debut May 16 on the premium channel.

The series, created by Leigh Davenport and executive produced by Davenport and Yvette Lee Bowser, follows a group of smart, funny and vibrant 30-something Black women who live, work and play in Harlem, according to the network.

Run the World stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid.

Read also: Starz Shows the Power of Diversity