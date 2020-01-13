TCA: Showtime Orders Final Season of ‘Shameless’

Showtime has ordered an 11th season of Shameless, which will be the final one for the dark comedy. It will air this summer.

The show debuted in 2011 and is Showtime’s longest-running series.

Season 10 closes Jan. 26. It is averaging 5.7 million viewers across platforms, according to the network.

Paul Abbott created the show and John Wells developed Shameless for American television and is showrunner.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” said Gary Levine, Showtime president of entertainment. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately Shameless conclusion.”

William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner are in the cast.

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” said Wells. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

Bonanza Productions produces Shameless in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental and Joe Lawson.