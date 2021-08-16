David Spade Hosts ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Premiere on ABC

Bachelor in Paradise begins on ABC Monday, Aug. 16. Nineteen singles, veterans of past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, are on board. The last season took place almost two years ago.

“With the beach officially open, it’s time for a new group of former bachelors and bachelorettes to take another shot at love while living together in a romantic resort in Mexico,” said ABC.

It is season seven of Bachelor in Paradise. Chris Harrison no longer hosts, following controversial statements he made in an interview, with a list of celebs lined up to take on hosting duties. David Spade is the first guest host, welcoming the men and women to Paradise. Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess will host as well.

Former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams hosted season 17 of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor in Paradise cast includes Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais, Deandra Kanu, Ivan Hall, Jessenia Cruz, Joe Amabile, Karl Smith, Kelsey Weir, Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin-Solis, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Noah Erb, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Tammy Ly, Victoria Larson and Victoria Paul.

Heringer has the honor of picking out a companion for the first date card.

Bachelor in Paradise is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Louis Caric are the executive producers.