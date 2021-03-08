Data Axle Segments Available Through Tru Optik Marketplace

Data Axle has made a deal that will let marketers target Data Axle market segments through the Tru Optik data marketplace.

Formerly known as Infogroup, Data Axle has consumer, business and specialty data that will make it easier for Tru Optik clients to find their target audiences.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that advertisers, agencies, and publishers use a combination of probabilistic and deterministic data to effectively target both prospects and customers,” said Keelia Schumacher, senior director of sales at Data Axle. “Tru Optik recognized this need and partnered with Data Axle to give their users access to 900-plus audience segments, enabling effective and scalable targeting that leads to business results.”

Tru Optik Data Marketplace customers will be able to choose from Data Axle’s consumer attributes including demographic and psychographic information, purchase history, recently moved, political affiliation, as well as firmographic attributes including company, industry, decision makers, functional areas and job title. They can also request customer audiences from Data Axle’s support team.

“Combining business data sets and consumer purchase behaviors provides a powerful source of knowledge for advertisers and brand marketers when developing media plans,” said Michelle Swanston, chief client officer at Tru Optik. “The combination of our patented Household Graph and Data Axle’s proprietary data assets empowers marketers to buy or publishers to sell targeted premium inventory across OTT/CTV, streaming, audio, and gaming campaigns.”

Tru Optik was acquired last year by credit reporting agency TransUnion.