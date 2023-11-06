‘Dancing With the Stars’ To Feature Taylor Swift Night

Dancing With the Stars salutes Taylor Swift when “A Celebration of Taylor Swift” takes place Tuesday, November 21. The contestants will dance to Swift songs, and Mandy Moore, Dancing With the Stars choreographer and lead choreographer of Swift’s The Eras tour, will be the special guest judge.

Six contestant couples will remain.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the Eastern and Central time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com.

Dancing with the Stars is on ABC. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host the show, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges.

The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour showcases, as the title indicates, Swift’s world tour, which began in March and is broken up into the various eras of the pop star’s career.