Dana Bash Takes Over CNN’s ‘Inside Politics’ as John King Shifts

John King is stepping down as anchor of Inside Politics, and Dana Bash will take over later this year. King, CNN chief national correspondent, will take on a new role focused on voters in battleground states during the upcoming presidential election.

Inside Politics is on weekdays at 12 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m. Abby Phillip anchors the Sunday show.

Bash, CNN chief political correspondent, said that she is “thrilled” to be taking over the show. “After nearly 30 years at CNN covering campaigns, Capitol Hill and the White House, I am excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans’ lives,” Bash said on CNN.com. “John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.”

Based in Washington, Bash will continue to be co-anchor of State of the Union with Jake Tapper.

King joined CNN in 1997 and was senior White House correspondent from 1999 to 2005. He became CNN chief national correspondent in 2005.

King said in a statement: “This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment. It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”