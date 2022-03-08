John King Moderates URI Panel on Investigative Journalism
Neil Bedi, Kathleen McGrory of ProPublica discuss their approach
CNN anchor John King moderates the University of Rhode Island’s Taricani Lecture Series on First Amendment Rights, when the panel Finding the Truth: Investigative Journalism in the Digital Era happens virtually April 5.
ProPublica reporters Neil Bedi and Kathleen McGrory will discuss their approach to investigative reporting. “They’ll explore how that approach allowed them to uncover a predictive policing program that harassed families, an alarming death rate at a revered children’s heart surgery center and more,” according to the Taricani Series.
Bedi and McGrory, who are reporting partners, won a Pulitzer Prize in 2021.
URI’s Harrington School of Communication and Media hosts the Taricani Series. James Taricani was an investigative reporter at WJAR Providence. He died in 2019.
King, a URI graduate, is a chief national correspondent at CNN.
All are welcome to virtually attend the event, which happens 5-6 p.m. ET. ■
