CNN’s John King to Speak at URI Lecture Series April 21

John King, CNN chief national correspondent, is the featured speaker in the James Taricani Inaugural Lecture Series on First Amendment Rights hosted by the University of Rhode Island. The event happens April 21 and King streams live from 5 to 6:15 p.m. ET.

It is free and open to the public. Laurie White-Taricani hosts.

King is anchor of Inside Politics on CNN. He joined CNN in 1997 and was senior White House correspondent from 1999 to 2005. He became chief national correspondent in 2005.

King earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island.

The Taricani Lecture Series is named for Jim Taricani, who was an investigative reporter at WJAR Providence. He passed away in 2019.

Laurie White-Taricani was his wife.

Christiane Amanpour, chief international anchor at CNN, was a guest in the lecture series last year. She too graduated from the University of Rhode Island.