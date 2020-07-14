Christiane Amanpour Featured in Free Livestream About News Business

Christiane Amanpour, CNN chief international anchor, will share her perspectives on the First Amendment, journalism and the news business when she takes part in the Taricani Lecture Series at the University of Rhode Island July 16.

Christiane Amanpour (Image credit: CNN)

The lecture, titled “Truthful Not Neutral in a Time of Dissent,” happens at 12:05 p.m. ET and is produced by URI’s Harrington School of Communication and Media.

The livestream event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Sree Sreenivasan, former professor at the Columbia School of Journalism, moderates.

Amanpour graduated from URI in 1983. She’s the host of Amanpour on CNN and Amanpour & Co. on PBS. She was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame in 2018.

The event is named after Jim Taricani, who was a celebrated investigative reporter at WJAR Providence. The Taricani Lecture Series came to be not long after Taricani’s death in 2019.

Taricani mentored Amanpour when she interned at WJAR after graduating from URI. He retired in 2014.

“Providence turned out to be a brilliant news town,” Amanpour told B&C. “It was such an amazing experience.”

Authors and journalists Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn were the guests in the Taricani Lecture Series last month.