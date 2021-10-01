Abby Phillip, CNN Correspondent, Speaks on Honesty at Amanpour Series

Abby Phillip, senior political correspondent at CNN, will discuss “Honesty and Authenticity in Political Journalism” Nov. 10 as part of the University of Rhode Island’s Christiane Amanpour Lecture Series. The annual event, presented by the Harrington School of Communication and Media, happens at 5 p.m. ET.

"I'll discuss how we move beyond 'objectivity' to understand the responsibility political journalists have to our audience and our communities," said Phillip, who is anchor of Inside Politics.

The lecture will be live-streamed on the Harrington School’s social media platforms, and links will be sent one day in advance to all who register. Ammina Kothari, director of the Harrington School, will moderate a Q&A.

Phillip joined CNN in 2017 and was White House correspondent through 2019. She moderated CNN's Democratic presidential debate in January 2020 in Iowa. She also anchored special coverage of election night in America in 2020.

Amanpour, chief international anchor at CNN and member of the B+C Hall of Fame, graduated from URI in 1983.

URI also hosts the Taricani Lecture Series, where journalists discuss First Amendment rights.