Dan + Shay Join ‘The Voice’ Judges Lineup Next Year
Country duo joins Reba, John Legend, Chance the Rapper
Country pop duo Dan + Shay will join the coaching lineup when season 25 of The Voice airs in spring 2024. Appearing as judge Blake Shelton’s Battle Advisors in season 20, Dan + Shay will be The Voice’s first-ever coaching duo, and will get their own red double chair.
They join Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper as judges.
In 2021, Dan + Shay became the first artists to win the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three times in a row. Their fourth studio album, “Good Things,” came out that year.
Season 24, airing in the fall, will have McEntire, Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani as judges.
The Voice comes from MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.
