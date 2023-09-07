Damon Wayans Jr. Will Host CBS Game Show ‘Raid the Cage’

Damon Wayans Jr. is the host of the new CBS game show Raid the Cage, which premieres October 13 on CBS and Paramount Plus. The show is based on an Israeli format and has aired in over 15 countries.

Raid the Cage sees two teams of two face off to grab-and-go prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes, which range from trips to electronics to a car. After three rounds, the team that banks the highest dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes.

Wayans Jr. is an actor, comedian and writer. His TV credits include Happy Endings and New Girl, and his movie resume includes Let’s Be Cops and The Other Guys. He will star in and executive produce CBS comedy Poppa’s House alongside his father, Damon Wayans Sr.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is the co-host of Raid the Cage. She hosts America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation on Amazon Freevee and was an executive producer on the documentary Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking. She hosted the Miss Universe competition earlier this year and was sideline correspondent on mini-golf show Holey Moley. She was also on The Real.

Raid the Cage is produced and distributed globally by Sony Pictures Television (SPT). Jack Martin is the showrunner and executive producer. Wayans Jr. is an executive producer as well.