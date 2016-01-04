‘Happy Endings’ Finds Happy Ending on Hulu

The whole of Happy Endings, the critically-appreciated but ratings-starved broadcast comedy, is now on Hulu. The ensemble sitcom, given to rapid-fire repartee, depicts how a group of friends reacts when a couple in their clique breaks up. Created by David Caspe, Happy Endings ran for three seasons on ABC; all 57 episodes exist on Hulu.

The series, whose cast included Elisha Cuthbert, Adam Pally and Damon Wayans Jr., had a young-skewing audience on ABC but not a large one. It was officially canceled in May 2013.

Hulu has been working to make its exclusive content stand out, including off-net series such as Fargo and Empire, originals such as 11/22/63 and The Path, and resurrected series such as The Mindy Project.