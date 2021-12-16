Cynthia DeLuca Named WGAL Lancaster GM

Cynthia DeLuca has been named president and general manager of WGAL, the Hearst TV station representing Lancaster-Harrisburg-Lebanon-York, PA. DeLuca has been general sales manager at the station since October 2017 and has spent 28 years within the Hearst station group.

She succeeds Justin N. Antoniotti, who has been named president and general manager of KMBC-KCWE Kansas City.

“Cindy brought passion, creativity and community focus to her roles at three different Hearst Television stations, two of which are in Pennsylvania,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “She has been an instrumental part of the WGAL senior management team the past four years, and she and her colleagues are in excellent position to build upon WGAL’s history of unmatched leadership in Central Pennsylvania.”

Lancaster-Harrisburg-Lebanon-York is DMA No. 42.

Prior to her time at WGAL, DeLuca was general sales manager at Hearst TV’s WPTZ Burlington. She joined Hearst in 1993, first working at Pittsburgh radio stations and then shifting to WTAE Pittsburgh. ■