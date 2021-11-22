B+C Local TV Award Winners Announced

B+C has selected its Local TV Awards winners. Nominations were asked for in mid October, and the winners have been finalized. All will be profiled in the

December issue of B+C/Multichannel News.

Station Group of the Year goes to E.W. Scripps.

General Manager of the Year for markets 1-25 is Chad Matthews of ABC-owned WABC New York. General Manager for markets 26-50 goes to Collin Gaston of Gray Television’s WBRC Birmingham, and General Manager of the Year for markets 51-plus is Bruce Cummings of Tegna’s KIII Corpus Christi.

News Director of the Year is Allison McGinley of Graham Media Group’s WKMG Orlando.

Top Local TV Anchor is Robert Hadlock of Nexstar’s KXAN Austin. Top Meteorologist is Tom Messner of Hearst TV’s WPTZ Burlington. Top Sports Anchor is Bruce Beck of NBCUniversal Local’s WNBC New York.

NBCUniversal Local also gets the Multiplatform Broadcaster award.

The award for Breaking News Coverage goes to Hearst TV’s KCRA Sacramento and Best Station Website goes to Graham Media’s WDIV Detroit.

Best Morning Newscast goes to Cox Media Group’s KIRO Seattle, Best Early Evening Newscast to E.W. Scripps-owned KMGH Denver and Late Newscast to Hubbard’s KSTP Minneapolis.

Best Lifestyle Show is On the Red Carpet, from ABC-owned KABC Los Angeles.

Best Weather Coverage goes to Tegna’s WWL New Orleans.