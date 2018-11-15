Tegna VP Cummings Named General Manager at KIII

Bruce Cummings, a VP at Tegna, was named president and general manager of KIII-TV, in Corpus Christi, Tex.

Cummings will also continue to oversee other Tegna stations in Texas including KBMT and KJAC in Beaumont, WCEN in Waco-Temple, KAGS in Bryan-College Station, KYTX in Tyler, KIDY in San Angelo and KXVA in Abilene.

Dan Robbins, who had been GM of KIII is retiring.

“For more than two decades, Bruce has led stations by promoting an audience-first approach and commitment to community. He will continue to do that in Corpus Christi and build on KIII’s already strong position in the community,” said Peter Diaz, executive vice president of media operations at Tegna.

Cummings became president and general manager of KBMT in 2012 and was named vice president at Tegna, overseeing several stations, in 2017.

Before joining KBMT, Cummings spent more than 20 years at KULR in Billings, MT including the last 15 as general manager.