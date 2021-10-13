Trending

Nominations Open For ‘B+C’s’ Annual Local TV Awards

By

Nominate a station general manager, news director, anchor, newscast

B+C is looking for nominations for the 2021 B+C Local TV Awards. Nominate a person or station in one or more of the categories below. 

The deadline is Monday, Nov. 1, at noon ET.

People!

General Manager of the Year, markets 1-25

General Manager, markets 26-50

General Manager, markets 51-plus

News Director

Local Anchor

Meteorologist

Sports Anchor

News Producer

Multiplatform Broadcaster

Programming!

Breaking News Coverage

Investigative Report

Station Website

Morning Newscast

Early Evening Newscast

Late Newscast

Podcast

Lifestyle Show 

Sports Program 

Weather Coverage 

Station Group of the Year

Please send your nominations to Michael Malone at michael.malone@futurenet.com or Kent Gibbons at kent.gibbons@futurenet.com. Provide specific details about what the nominee has done in 2021 to deserve the honor. Nominations are free. 

The winners will be saluted in the December issue of B+C Multichannel News.

If you have questions, contact Michael Malone at michael.malone@futurenet.com

