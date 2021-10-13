Nominations Open For ‘B+C’s’ Annual Local TV Awards
Nominate a station general manager, news director, anchor, newscast
B+C is looking for nominations for the 2021 B+C Local TV Awards. Nominate a person or station in one or more of the categories below.
The deadline is Monday, Nov. 1, at noon ET.
People!
General Manager of the Year, markets 1-25
General Manager, markets 26-50
General Manager, markets 51-plus
News Director
Local Anchor
Meteorologist
Sports Anchor
News Producer
Multiplatform Broadcaster
Programming!
Breaking News Coverage
Investigative Report
Station Website
Morning Newscast
Early Evening Newscast
Late Newscast
Podcast
Lifestyle Show
Sports Program
Weather Coverage
Please send your nominations to Michael Malone at michael.malone@futurenet.com or Kent Gibbons at kent.gibbons@futurenet.com. Provide specific details about what the nominee has done in 2021 to deserve the honor. Nominations are free.
The winners will be saluted in the December issue of B+C Multichannel News.
If you have questions, contact Michael Malone at michael.malone@futurenet.com.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
