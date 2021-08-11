‘Cribs’ Back on MTV Aug. 11

Cribs is back with new episodes on MTV, the unscripted celebrity home series premiering Aug. 11. The reboot will feature the abodes of Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Kathy Griffin, Martha Stewart, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Big Sean and Johnny Weir, among others.

“The pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre will invite viewers for a peek into the everyday – and unexpected – lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities and families as they welcome us into their homes for a one-of-a-kind exclusive tour,” said MTV.

Cribs debuted in 2000. Past seasons are on MTV.com and Paramount Plus.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

Outside of the U.S., MTV is premiering season two of the international edition of Cribs across its linear channels. Kenya Moore, Tyson Fury and The Sharp Twins are some of the overseas celebs showing off their homes.

Cribs is executive produced by Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez for MTV Entertainment Group.