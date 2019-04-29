'VMAs' Follow Snooki And Pals to Jersey

The 2019 Video Music Awards are headed to Jersey, where MTV has found success with Snooki, J Wow and the rest of the gang from Jersey Shore.

The annual awards show will appear live on August 26 at 9 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark.

Ratings for last years VMAs, simulcast on 11 Viacom outlets, fell 10 among adults 18-49to an all time low.

This year’s telecast will feature a VMA Stan Cam. It will be controlled by fans interacting with the show via Twitter.

“New Jersey has an incredible music heritage and is home to some of the world’s biggest artists including ‘Chairman of the Board’ Frank Sinatra, ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen, Queen Latifah, Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, the Jonas Brothers, the Fugees, and Halsey. The list is wide and endless,” said VMA executive producer Bruce Gillmer, who is also global head of music and talent for Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “Now the moonperson plants its flag to celebrate all that New Jersey has given to music fans around the globe.”

The 2019 VMAs are sponsored by Taco Bell.