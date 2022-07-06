Crackle Plus Expands iSpot Deal To Include Ad Campaign Reach and Frequency

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said its Crackle Plus streaming video platform has renewed its relationship with iSpot.tv, with the new deal including the measurement of targeted reach and frequency for campaigns and support for select programmatic direct campaigns.

The new deal runs through 2023 and is the third year Crackle Plus has worked with iSpot, one of the big-data measurement firms offering a TV measurement alternative to Nielsen.

“Crackle Plus is thrilled to extend its relationship with iSpot.tv, by offering our growing roster of brand marketers direct viewership data to reinforce the value of premium content. In-market campaigns resulted in driving not only incremental but efficient reach across the increasingly fragmented video landscape,” said Darren Olive, executive VP national advertising sales and strategy for Crackle Plus. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with iSpot.tv to identify new strategies for optimizing campaigns targeted towards specific audiences.”

iSpot has been providing Crackle Plus with real-time cross-platform TV measurement for its ad-supported streaming services.

“Crackle was among the first streaming publishers in the market to integrate cross-platform ad verification as a tool for demonstrating the unique value and audience it can deliver, something that also helps brands feel confident in their investments,” iSpot senior VP of media partnerships Stu Schwartzapfel said.

iSpot currently has integrations with more than 300 streaming publishers, 500 brands, ad delivery platforms and 95% of TV networks in North America.

The company’s unified measurement platform, which was recently chosen to power measurement on The Trade Desk, is providing alternative currency initiatives for NBCUniversal and conducting currency pilots with major media companies. ■