Crackle Plus Using iSpot for CTV Ad Measurement

Crackle Plus, an ad-supported streaming service owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, said it has picked iSpot.tv to be its exclusive provider of connected TV measurement.

iSpot’s unified TV ad measurement will help the Crackle Plus ad sales team package audience-based advertising opportunities for brands that want to reach people who watch over-the-top television, the companies said.

The Crackle Plus video-on-demand offering will utilize iSpot’s unified cross platform TV ad measurement system to provide the incremental audience reach Crackle delivers over linear.

“As the last remaining independent AVOD player in the market, it’s extremely important we choose best-in-class technology partners like iSpot to ensure we can deliver superior experiences to viewers and advertisers alike,” said Nicolle Zawacki, VP, advanced video ad sales & brand partnerships at Crackle Plus. “iSpot is a critical partner enabling us to provide always-on TV measurement across our unique audiences as they view on 18 streaming TV viewing endpoints, with more being added in the near future.”

iSpot will provide information about incremental reach over linear and other campaign-level reporting via its census-balanced and panel-calibrated TV ad measurement system.

“The entertainment industry is experiencing a proliferation of free, ad-supported connected television viewing,” said Stuart Schwatzapfel, senior VP, media partnerships at iSpot. “Premium video catalogs like Crackle’s are winning the attention of audiences that are unreachable on traditional linear broadcasts, and now marketers can invest in Crackle with apples to apples measurement comparisons to linear broadcast and OTT streaming more broadly.”