Cox Media Names Nevin as GM at KIRO-TV, Seattle

Pat Nevin was named VP and general manager of KIRO-TV, Cox Media Group’s CBS affiliate in Seattle.

Nevin, who had been VP and general manager of Nexstar’s KOIN-TV and KRCW-TV in Portland, succeeds Greg Bilte, who is retiring .

﻿"We are thrilled to welcome Pat back to his home state of Washington as part of the KIRO-TV team in Seattle," said Paul Curran, CMG's executive VP, TV. "At every stop in his broadcast career, Pat has built winning teams with a keen focus on the community and customers. His authentic leadership style will serve our KIRO employees well as we help navigate our viewers in Seattle out of this crisis. Seattle is one of the world's most innovative markets and Pat's track record of success in unique content distribution matches the spirit of the Emerald City perfectly."

Nevin began his 30-year career at KHQ-TV, Spokane, and then moved to KSTW-Seattle. He followed that by spending 14 years with Fox Broadcasting.

"I am proud to be joining the CMG family and to work side by side with the dedicated and talented team at KIRO 7," said Nevin. "KIRO-TV has a long history of compelling, engaging, award winning local journalism and best-in-class community service. I grew up watching KIRO 7 and have great admiration and appreciation for the deep viewer connection throughout the Pacific Northwest. My wife Heidi and I are beyond excited to return to Seattle next month."