Bilte Sets Retirement as GM of KIRO-TV, Seattle

Greg Bilte (Image credit: KIRO)

Greg Bilte plans to retire as VP and general manager of KIRO-TV, Seattle, effective June 30, capping a 41 year career, Cox Media Group said Monday.

Cox has not yet named a replacement.

“The common themes that have been plainly evident throughout Greg’s career are his dedication to the communities he has served and the meaningful relationships he has developed with his employees and customers," said CMG’s executive VP of television Paul Curran. "Most recently, Greg’s dedication to the Seattle community was especially evident as he led his team to inform and guide KIRO’s audience through the onslaught of the coronavirus outbreak, which hit Seattle especially hard. Countless CMG leaders began their careers working with Greg – his passion for TV and for developing his people are unmatched. We will miss him but are incredibly happy that Greg will now have ample time to dedicate to his family in this next chapter of his life.”

Bilte’s career began as an account executive for KXLY-TV, Spokane, in 1979. He honed Cox’s KTVU-TV, San Francisco, as a sales manager 25 years ago. In 2013 Bilte was promoted to VP and general manager of Cox’s KOKI-TV and KMYT-TV in Tulsa. He took those stations from fourth place to first place in the market.

He moved to KIRO in 2016.

“I sincerely appreciate the support, mentorship and many opportunities provided to me at this tremendous company,” Bilte said. “We have a special ‘secret sauce’ at CMG that makes it a great place to work and I could not be prouder of what we have built and accomplished together. While I do look forward to retirement, I will miss my team and colleagues at CMG and am extremely grateful for the rich friendships I have built during my career here.”