Cox Media Group Sells Stations to Imagicomm
By Michael Malone published
KLAX Alexandria, WSYT Syracuse, KOKI Tulsa among the outlets changing hands
Cox Media Group is selling stations in 12 markets to Imagicomm, an affiliate of cable network INSP. The stations are KLAX Alexandria, Louisiana; WICZ Binghamton, New York; KIEM-KVIQ Eureka, California; WABG-WNBD-WXVT Greenwood, Mississippi; KPVI Idaho Falls, Idaho; KMVU-KFBI Medford, Oregon; WHBQ Memphis; KAYU Spokane, Washingom; WSYT Syracuse; KOKI-KMYT Tulsa, Oklahoma; KCYU-KFFX Yakima; and KYMA Yuma, Arizona.
The price of the sale was not disclosed.
“These are important local journalism and community service brands powered by incredible media professionals and journalists who work tirelessly to inform, entertain and elevate the communities they serve,” CMG president and CEO Dan York said. “We are pleased to advance the strategic evolution of our portfolio, are proud of our team members at these stations, and are confident they will continue to excel in their important work as part of the Imagicomm/INSP family.”
CMG-owned stations include WSB Atlanta, WSOC Charlotte and WHIO Dayton, Ohio.
“We are excited to be entering the broadcast television market with this strong collection of brands that are integral to informing and entertaining the communities they serve,” INSP chairman and CEO David Cerullo said. “We look forward to working with the stations’ talented staff and building upon their rich legacy of journalism and serving their communities, advertisers, and audiences. This acquisition is part of our broad corporate strategy to expand our media ownership across multiple entertainment platforms.”
The buyer and seller expect the deal to close in the second half of 2022. The sale is contingent on the requisite regulatory approvals from the Justice Department, which looks at antitrust, and the FCC, which reviews all license transfers under a public interest standard. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.