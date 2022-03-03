Cox Media Group Renews Nielsen Deal for TV, Audio Measurement

Nielsen and Cox Media Group said they agreed to a multi-year renewal of their agreement for television and audio audience measurement services.

The deal covers CMG TV stations in 10 markets, and radio stations in 10 markets, as well as CoxReps, which represents local broadcast clients to advertising agencies nationally.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report, Nielsen noted that it has had three-consecutive quarters of growth in its local products.

CMG stations will continue to use a suite of Nielsen services to demonstrate the value of their audiences to advertisers.

CMG television stations also subscribe to Arianna which delivers local market overnight TV audience estimates providing analytics on program performance as well as trending programs and time periods, and Nielsen’s Local TV View (NLTV). Additionally, CMG will also utilize Grabix, a web-based application marrying Nielsen’s minute-by-minute television audience metrics to actual audio and video content. ■