Jovita Moore, WSB Atlanta Anchor, Has Died

Jovita Moore, WSB Atlanta anchor, died Oct. 28. She was diagnosed with brain cancer in April. Moore, who was 53, joined Channel 2 Action News in 1998. She anchored the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news.

Moore, a New Yorker who got her masters in broadcast journalism at Columbia University, started her news career with an internship at the New York Times. Before coming to WSB, Moore was at WMC Memphis and KFSM Fayetteville-Fort Smith (AR). She moved to the WSB main anchor desk in 2012.

“Jovita was a warrior who took her job as a mother, a journalist and a friend to heart,” said WSB anchor Jorge Estevez. “Most recently, she dedicated herself to fighting for her life. She wanted to be around for her kids, her craft and her community.”

Estevez added, “I saw her concern over every story she wrote and every word she said every day on the air. She was sharp. She was fair. Most importantly, she knew viewers needed her to be accurate.”

Atlanta powerhouse WSB is part of Cox Media Group.