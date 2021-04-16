WSB-TV Atlanta Anchor Jovita Moore To Undergo Brain Surgery

WSB-TV Atlanta anchor Jovita Moore will undergo surgery Friday morning to remove two small tumors on her brain, according to the station.

Moore, who anchors the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on the ABC affiliate, told WSB-TV co-anchor Justin Farmer that she started noticing something was off on Monday. That evening while walking into a grocery store she said she almost passed out.

"I remember walking across the parking lot and feeling like I wasn't going to make it to the door," she said. "I just was almost like walking in quicksand."

An MRI revealed that Moore had two masses on her brain and she was scheduled for surgery.

"I know we have great viewers and I know that the prayer warriors are gonna be at work," said Moore, adding "I just felt like it was something I needed to share."

"I didn't want to just disappear from air for a couple of months and I wanted people to know what was going on," she said.

According to WSB-TV, Moore's recovery will take 8-10 weeks. For anyone wanting to send her well wishes, visit https://www.wsbtv.com/jovita/

Prior to joining WSB-TV in 1998, Moore worked at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas.

WSB-TV is owned by Cox Media Group.