‘Cowboy Bebop’ Canceled at Netflix

Offbeat space western Cowboy Bebop will not see a season two on Netflix. The live-action adaptation of an anime series, Cowboy Bebop premiered Nov. 19.

The show is about a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they chase down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. John Cho portrayed Spike Spiegel, a bounty hunter known in show parlance as a “cowboy.” Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda are also in the cast.

There are 10 episodes.

Reviews have been so-so. “Cowboy Bebop ends up being hit and miss, rising above its live-action peers while offering up its own disappointments,” said the New York Times.

Executive producers are Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio; Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios; Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc; Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg.

Netflix first ordered the project in 2018. ■