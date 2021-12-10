‘Cowboy Bebop’ Canceled at Netflix
By Michael Malone published
Ambitious western didn’t quite connect with viewers
Offbeat space western Cowboy Bebop will not see a season two on Netflix. The live-action adaptation of an anime series, Cowboy Bebop premiered Nov. 19.
The show is about a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they chase down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. John Cho portrayed Spike Spiegel, a bounty hunter known in show parlance as a “cowboy.” Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda are also in the cast.
There are 10 episodes.
Reviews have been so-so. “Cowboy Bebop ends up being hit and miss, rising above its live-action peers while offering up its own disappointments,” said the New York Times.
Executive producers are Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio; Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios; Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc; Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg.
Netflix first ordered the project in 2018. ■
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.