What‘s Premiering This Week (Nov. 15- 21)
Debuts of ‘King Richard,’ 'Wheel of Time’ and return of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ highlight viewing choices
HBO Max on Nov. 19 will debut its highly-anticipated movie King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams. The film will debut simultaneously on HBO Max and in movie theaters.
Also premiering on Nov. 19 is Amazon Prime Video‘s fantasy/drama series The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan's novel series of the same name. Prime Video has already renewed the series for a second season.
Among returning series, Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Discovery will return for a fourth season on Nov. 18.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 15-21 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Nov. 15 — A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks (documentary) — HBO
Nov. 17 — Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (animation) — Hulu
Nov. 17 — Tiger King 2 (reality) — Netflix
Nov. 18 — The Sex Lives of College Girls (comedy) — HBO Max
Nov. 18 — Psych 3: This Is Gus (movie) — Peacock
Nov. 18 — Jagged (music documentary) — HBO
Nov. 18 — Partners In Rhyme (comedy) — ALLBLK
Nov. 19 — Cowboy Bebop (drama) — Netflix
Nov. 19 — Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson (documentary) — FX on Hulu
Nov. 19 — The Great (returning series) — Hulu
Nov. 19 — Harriet the Spy (animated) — Apple TV Plus
Nov. 19 — tick, tick … BOOM! (drama) — Netflix
Nov. 20 — Power Book II: Ghost (returning series) — Starz
