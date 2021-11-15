What‘s Premiering This Week (Nov. 15- 21)

HBO Max on Nov. 19 will debut its highly-anticipated movie King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams. The film will debut simultaneously on HBO Max and in movie theaters.

Also premiering on Nov. 19 is Amazon Prime Video‘s fantasy/drama series The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan's novel series of the same name. Prime Video has already renewed the series for a second season.

Among returning series, Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Discovery will return for a fourth season on Nov. 18.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 15-21 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Nov. 15 — A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks (documentary) — HBO

Nov. 17 — Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (animation) — Hulu

Nov. 17 — Tiger King 2 (reality) — Netflix

Nov. 18 — The Sex Lives of College Girls (comedy) — HBO Max

Nov. 18 — Psych 3: This Is Gus (movie) — Peacock

Nov. 18 — Jagged (music documentary) — HBO

Nov. 18 — Partners In Rhyme (comedy) — ALLBLK

Nov. 19 — Cowboy Bebop (drama) — Netflix

Nov. 19 — Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson (documentary) — FX on Hulu

Nov. 19 — The Great (returning series) — Hulu

Nov. 19 — Harriet the Spy (animated) — Apple TV Plus

Nov. 19 — tick, tick … BOOM! (drama) — Netflix

Nov. 20 — Power Book II: Ghost (returning series) — Starz