Epix Scares Up Video Trailer for 'From' Series

Epix Wednesday released a first-look video trailer for it upcoming horror series, From.

The series, which debuts Feb. 20, unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter, according to Epix. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down, the network said.

The ensemble cast includes Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

From is executive produced by John Griffin, Jack Bender, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca and Lindsay Dunn. ■

